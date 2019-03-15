Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMP. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,536.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $71,049.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMP opened at $48.43 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

