STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (SLFPY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLFPY. Zacks Investment Research cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.89. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

