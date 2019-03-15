Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share (MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($1.79) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $14.72 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

