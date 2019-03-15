Steem Dollars One Day Volume Reaches $270,690.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00027101 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and GOPAX. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $9.71 million and $270,690.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.03859911 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011904 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009040 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.02475773 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00048949 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 9,005,680 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

