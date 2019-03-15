Stella-Jones (SJ) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$39.14 and last traded at C$39.90. 129,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 107,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.35.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.30, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

