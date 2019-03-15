Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,779 Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GG. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 3,225,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 136.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research firms have commented on GG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

