Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Stake in Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 436,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quintana Energy Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quintana Energy Services by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quintana Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of QES traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 million and a P/E ratio of -9.60.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

