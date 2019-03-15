Stephens Inc. AR Has $126,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,613,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 135,529 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Prospect Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,961. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $187.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $290,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,204,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,378.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 304,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,773,889.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,593,070 shares in the company, valued at $218,791,667.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,062,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,607. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

