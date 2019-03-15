Stephens Inc. AR Has $93,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 62,888 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $244,542,000 after buying an additional 615,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $244,542,000 after buying an additional 615,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,044,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after buying an additional 782,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,129,000 after buying an additional 389,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. 49,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,460. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

