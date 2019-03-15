Steris PLC (STE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.40 Million

Analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report $739.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $749.50 million. Steris reported sales of $715.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $249,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $439,540.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,593. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Steris by 13,122.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 81,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 80,836 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 10,839.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steris by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steris by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,809. Steris has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Steris’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.