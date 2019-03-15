Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.19 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 120.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $5,534,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total transaction of $400,364.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,652 shares of company stock worth $45,891,526. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.00. 19,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,397. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.31, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

