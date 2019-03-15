Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,106.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,658. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $86.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/stifel-financial-corp-trims-position-in-ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr.html.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.