Stitch Fix Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.28 million.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $475,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $16,364,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,520 shares of company stock valued at $24,067,313. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

