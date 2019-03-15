Stitch Fix (SFIX) PT Raised to $43.00 at SunTrust Banks

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $16,364,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $364,707.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 819,520 shares of company stock worth $24,067,313. 56.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

