STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.84 ($19.58).

STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

