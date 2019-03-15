Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 15th (ABCB, AEIS, AMNB, ARNA, ARQL, AUPH, BMRC, BMTC, BUSE, BWFG)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 15th:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

