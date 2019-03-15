StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. Buys 12,616 Shares

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 12,616 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,931.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Axar Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 7,221 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,006.54.

On Thursday, February 28th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 29,467 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $110,206.58.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 66,400 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $248,336.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 11,454 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.48.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 54,421 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $188,296.66.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 24,900 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,664.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 18,260 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,971.20.

On Monday, February 11th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 23,655 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,513.25.

STON stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,216. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.13% and a negative net margin of 18.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 2,514.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

