Stuart Olson (SOX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOX. CIBC decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Stuart Olson from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Stuart Olson from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

Shares of SOX opened at C$4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million and a PE ratio of 22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.94. Stuart Olson has a one year low of C$4.12 and a one year high of C$8.15.

Stuart Olson Company Profile

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.