Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.25 million, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.81. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 149,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,174,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

