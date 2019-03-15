Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNHY. BidaskClub cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

SNHY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 272,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.73. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.51 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $465,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $399,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNHY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Sun Hydraulics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sun Hydraulics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Hydraulics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

