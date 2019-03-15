Sunoco LP (SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Christopher Curia acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $266,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $306,227.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,295,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,441,000 after acquiring an additional 709,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 28.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 375,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 325,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at about $8,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 13,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,453. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Sunoco had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

