Superior Energy Services (SPN) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of NYSE SPN opened at $4.63 on Friday. Superior Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $539.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,725,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 189,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 535.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 120,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 101,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,095,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 289.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

