sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00025465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,649.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00386070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.01692741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00236452 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005008 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,204,939 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

