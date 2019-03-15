Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 3.00

Media stories about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $$52.00 during trading hours on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

