Svb Leerink Initiates Coverage on Avedro (AVDR)

Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Avedro’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

AVDR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Avedro in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avedro in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Avedro in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Avedro alerts:

Shares of AVDR opened at $12.74 on Monday. Avedro has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avedro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avedro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.