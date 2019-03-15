Svb Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.28). Svb Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.73) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.56) EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.62. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $46,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $34,352.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,817. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.