SwftCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $1.84 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $678.06 or 0.17116267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00049361 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.