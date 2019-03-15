Swing (SWING) Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Swing has a market capitalization of $118,544.00 and $0.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000443 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,095,865 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

