Swisscom (SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

