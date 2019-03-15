Switch (SWCH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.31. Switch shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 5503202 shares.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Switch had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Switch by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

