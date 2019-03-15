Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Shares Bought by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 237,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 173,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 74,499 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Nomura raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,962. The company has a market cap of $131.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.41. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,875.48% and a negative return on equity of 107.73%. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Shares Bought by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/syndax-pharmaceuticals-inc-sndx-shares-bought-by-telemetry-investments-l-l-c.html.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.