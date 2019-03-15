SYNNEX (SNX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised SYNNEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.02 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.69. 3,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.74.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.40. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $218,527.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,152.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $59,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,216 shares of company stock worth $383,383 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SYNNEX by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SYNNEX by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

