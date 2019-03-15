Synthorx (THOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 408,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 154,595 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $18.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Synthorx in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $488.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.77). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synthorx Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth about $38,559,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth about $92,398,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops protein therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of IL-2 that is in development in various tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

