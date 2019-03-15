Tailored Brands (TLRD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. Tailored Brands also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Tailored Brands stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The company has a market capitalization of $601.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.24 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 2,056.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tailored Brands will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Tailored Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a market weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Jack Calandra bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $100,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,539.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP A Alexander Rhodes bought 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,066.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

