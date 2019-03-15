Tailored Brands (TLRD) Releases Earnings Results

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 2,056.23%. The company had revenue of $785.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.24 million. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tailored Brands updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $8.75 on Friday. Tailored Brands has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Tailored Brands news, CFO Jack Calandra purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,539.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP A Alexander Rhodes purchased 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $49,984.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at $801,066.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

