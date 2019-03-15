Target Co. (TGT) Stake Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 430.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,107 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Target by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1,170.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 35,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. Target’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

