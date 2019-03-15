Telcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.77 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $17.77 million and $121,464.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $688.18 or 0.17215639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051517 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,436,828,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

