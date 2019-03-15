Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 876.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 93.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 453,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 227.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 332,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth $135,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIV. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

