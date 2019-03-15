Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires 114,406 Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 301.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares during the quarter. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.80% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIGR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

