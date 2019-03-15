Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires 139,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

RIGL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

