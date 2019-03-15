Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 205,938 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 162,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,398,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $16.24. 8,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,536. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a market cap of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In related news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

