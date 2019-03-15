TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.30.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services.

