TELUS (T) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TELUS from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on TELUS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.78.

Get TELUS alerts:

T stock opened at C$47.75 on Thursday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 3.19000003634177 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 78.36%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.