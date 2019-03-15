Tervita (TEV) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$10.40 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, GMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Tervita stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$5.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.07.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

