Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $25,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,463.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,173 shares of company stock valued at $273,316. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva-position-lifted-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.