Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) VP Richard Daniell Sells 715 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Richard Daniell sold 715 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $11,218.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,218.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Daniell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,678. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 279,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $146,130,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766,729 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

