Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $115,323,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $2,797,411.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

