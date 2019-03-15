Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Textron by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 230,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $12,695,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,940,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 150,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $8,268,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Textron had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/textron-inc-txt-shares-bought-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.