The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.99% of The GEO Group worth $287,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The GEO Group by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 949,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 901,137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The GEO Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in The GEO Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The GEO Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $19.43 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $599.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from The GEO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on The GEO Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

