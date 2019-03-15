Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Theravance reported narrower-than-expected loss in Q4. Also, revenues beat estimates. The company received a huge boost when the FDA approved Yupelri, the first once daily nebulized LAMA option for COPD, in November. Formal launch activities of Yupelri are currently underway. Meanwhile, the agreement to divest its only marketed drug, Vibativ, will enable Theravance to focus solely on the launch efforts of Yupelri. Moreover, its pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas. The company's collaboration agreements are a consistent source of funds. However, any agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company as was the case in the past. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

In related news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,011.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

